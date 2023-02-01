On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed Dan Orbih’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction’s appeal, which sought to challenge the party primaries that produced the current Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The appeal against the emergence of Godwin Obaseki was declared inadmissible by a five-judge court panel

Justice Centus Nweze observed in the main judgment that an appeal must be based on grounds presented to the lower court for it to be eligible for review

Governor Godwin Obaseki has reacted to the Supreme Court Verdict on the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis.

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, Obaseki described the ruling as “No Victor, No vanquished” and called on all party members and Edo people to unite with the party and government to rescue Nigeria.

Obaseki lauds Supreme Court's recent judgement

Obaseki in a statement shared on his page and sighted by Legit.ng, on Wednesday night, said,

“The ruling of the Supreme Court today, finally put to rest the long-drawn legal tussle over the candidates that will fly the flag of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State in the general election on the 25th of February and 11th of March 2023.

“As the leader of the party in the State, I implore all members to consider this development as the end of all strife within the Edo PDP and to note that this is a victory for all members. Our resolve now is to win the forthcoming general elections as this experience has made us stronger and better prepared to clinch victory."

