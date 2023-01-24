Some prominent Nigerian politicians have been nominated for the 2022 Good Leadership Award from the Good Leadership Organization

Among those to be honoured with the award are former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Nyesom Wike, some ministers, and traditional rulers

The director-general of the GLSO, Bridget Torbua Igbauke, on Tuesday, January 24, said the organisation will also hold a Good Leadership Lecture

The Good Leadership Organization (GLSO) in Nigeria is set to honour deserving citizens and hold the Good Leadership Lecture.

GLSO, determined to continue to raise the bar on governance across Nigeria, is famous for being the first platform in the history of Nigeria to espouse the entrenching of ethical ideology in political parties.

Good Leadership Organisation is set to honour some prominent Nigerian politician (Photo: @GovWike, Goodluck Elbele Jonathan, @GovBorno)

Source: Twitter

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the director general of Good Leadership Organization (GLSO), Nigeria, Bridget Torbua Igbauke, also disclosed that the organization was also the first to launch the Ethical Political Ideology of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on the 2022 Award celebration and public lecture, she said three former presidents/heads of state, one former state governor, seven state governors, six ministers, two traditional rulers, and two distinguished Nigerians would be honoured with an award at the ceremony.

She noted:

"We are honouring them for their contributions to democracy, peaceful coexistence and good governance."

The awardees are as follows:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Former President Umaru Musa Yar'adua, Former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers Governor Bajide Sanwo Olu Governor Babagana Umar Zulum Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna Governor Dave Umahi Gov. Mai Mala Buni Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Governor Bajide Sanwo-Olu Prof. Isa Pantami (minister of communication and digital economy) Geoffrey Onyema (minister of foreign affairs) Babatunde Fashola (minister of works and housing) Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (minister of interior) Clement Agba (minister of state, budget, and national planning) Senator George Akume (minister for special duties) Dr. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (minister of finance, national planning, and budget) His Royal Highness, Emir of Borgu- Alhaji (Barr) Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro King A.J Turner Ann- Kio Briggs (Environment) Dr. Betta Edu (APC women leader)

