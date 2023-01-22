Governor Hope Uzodimma has bagged a chieftaincy title of "Chukwumereze ndi Okigwe in Okigwe zone of the state

The grand reception was organised by Okigwe Global Leaders Forum at the Okigew township stadium

Meanwhile, the governor appreciated the honour given to him and consequently promise to serve the people better

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Residents of Okigwe and its environs have honoured of His Governor Hope Uzodimma and his Shared Prosperity administration.

The event which was organised by Okigwe Global Leaders Forum witnessed a large gathering of various stakeholders, opinion moulders and leaders from all six local government areas of the zone.

Governor Uzodimma bags chieftaincy title in Okigwe. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Twitter

Uzodimma and his wife, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma was conferred with a Chieftaincy title of "Chukwumereze ndi Okigwe".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The elated governor who shared this on his Twitter page, expressed gratitude to the people of Okigwe for such a warm reception and honour. He assured the people of adequate attention, from the Government to issues affecting the general well-being of ndi Okigwe.

2023: Hope Uzodimma, wife promise APC massive votes at southeast women presidential rally

His Excellency, however, called for the continued support of ndi Okigwe to the Shared Prosperity administration, to enable the Government to deliver more dividends to the people.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) women in the southeast on Tuesday, January 17 held a presidential rally for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima in Owerri, the Imo state capital today.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the Imo governor, noted that the women were led by the First Lady of the state and coordinator, Southeast Tinubu/Shettima women campaign team, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma.

Present at the event were the wives of the APC candidates, Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, Hajia Nana Shettima, APC women leader, Mrs. Betty Edu and the host of other personalities across the zone. Addressing the mammoth crowd of women at the event, Mrs. Uzodimma recounted that the southeast women had gathered in their numbers in October last year when they held a One Million rally for Tinubu/Shettima.

Source: Legit.ng