It has been said that only the leader with a good track record will emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections

These were the words of the APC BoT member from Abia state, who declared his support for Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer

According to Chief Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo, Obi and Labour Party governorship candidate will win Abia state without stress

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Caucus member from Abia state, Chief Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo, has made a strong prediction about Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi's chances of victory.

Apugo foretold that Obi and the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Abia, Dr. Alex Otti will win the State in the forthcoming general elections, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

APC chieftain backs Obi for president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain dumps Tinubu, backs Obi

Apugo stated this in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday. In the statement, he dissociates himself from a report that linked him with the endorsement of the candidate of the APC in Abia state, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Apugo further explained that he was not supporting any political party in the 2023 general elections but individuals with track road of performance, Vanguard report added.

He said,

“Chief Ikechi Emenike and his team paid me a courtesy visit as a Chieftain of the party to inform me of his governorship ambition as well as the proposed visit of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Umuahia, Abia state.

“I emphatically told Emenike that the APC would lose both the Abia governorship and Presidential elections, and restated my uncompromising support for the Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti and its Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi."

2023 presidency: Nigeria's only female candidate slams Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, says they're "recycled politicians"

Meanwhile, Princess Chichi Ojei, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has labelled her counterparts Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as "recycled politicians" responsible for the current predicament of Nigeria.

Ojei, the only female candidate in next month's presidential polls, said the trio (Obi, Tinubu, Atiku) were responsible for holding Nigeria captive and derailing its ability to grow as a developing nation.

During a chat with Legit.ng through her senior special assistant, Barr. Maurice Oru Ebam said:

"Tinubu, Atiku and Obi are recycled politicians representing an outdated system, an old era of politicians that have held Nigerians captive in perpetual chains and bondage of abysmal illiteracy, godfatherism, poverty, insecurity, hardship, fake promises, corruption and impunity."

Source: Legit.ng