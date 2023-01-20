Among viral stories in mainstream Nigerian news media for the week, Governor Nyesom Wike's last warning to the PDP before choosing and naming his preferred presidential candidate ahead of the coming general elections stood out.

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi: Wike Renews Position on Naming Preferred Candidate, Sends Last Warning to PDP

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has sent a final warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respond to his demand and that of the other 4 aggrieved PDP governors in the party.

Wike said the PDP still has the opportunity to negotiate with the G5 governors, as there would come a time when the door of negotiation would be shut.

Obasanjo Returns to School, Wears Uniform and Acts as Senior Prefect as He Disciplines Old Students in Video

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had proven how much of a disciplined and agile student he used to be while in secondary school.

The former Nigerian president was seen in a video shared on Facebook on Monday, January 16, dressed in a sportswear of Baptist Boys' High School, his alma mater.

PDP crisis: Makinde makes U-turn dumps Wike, agrees to lead Atiku's Ibadan rally

Emerging reports have confirmed that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde would be leading the presidential campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan.

In what seemed like a shocking development, Governor Makinde who is a member of the G-5 governors clique led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been in a serious feud with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer.

Prominent Southwest Pastor Rejects Tinubu, Gives Crucial Reason

In what appears to be directed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, says good politicians do not ask others to answer questions directed at them.

The presiding overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly) said this in his state-of-the-nation address on Sunday, January 15.

Wike Drops Strong Hints on Presidential Candidate He Will Support as Makinde Allegedly Takes Decision

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had given insights into the preferred presidential candidate he and his allies will support in the forthcoming poll.

Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors said the individual must have a quality of keeping to his words and will not renege on any agreement entered into with them.

Video Shows Moment Peter Obi Was Saved From Mob in Southeast State by Co-Pilot

On Thursday, January 12, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Enugu state for a round of his political campaign rally ahead of the 2023 general election.

After making key visitations across the state, including attending a town hall meeting in his alma mater, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the former governor of Anambra state, was almost mobbed by the crowd of people in the state.

Tinubu Suffers Setback as Prominent APC Chieftain Dumps Party Few Weeks to 2023 Presidential Election

Dr Paul Okorie, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had dumped the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Okorie who is from Mgbom Ward 3 (Okposi) in Ohaozara local government area resigned his membership of the party via a letter dated Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

