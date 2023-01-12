On Thursday, January 12, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Enugu state for a round of his political campaign rally ahead of the 2023 general election.

After making key visitations across the state, including attending a town hall meeting in his alma mater, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the former governor of Anambra state, was almost mobbed by the crowd of people in the state.

Peter Obi was saved from a teeming crowd by a co-pilot in Enugu. Photo: @Ozoadaz

Source: Twitter

A video seen by Legit.ng showed the moment Peter Obi's supporters swarm around the area where a parked helicopter was waiting to fly him out of the state.

While the crowd seemed to have overpowered the 2023 Labour party's presidential candidate, the co-pilot of the helicopter immediately swung into action leading Peter Obi by the hand into the aircraft.

Some of his admirers were also captured making attempts to touch the former governor of Anambra state.

Nigerians react to the video

Some Nigerians who reacted to the video said Peter has bought market, meaning he just triggered the people's love by contesting for the 2023 presidential election.

A Twitter user, @Odoadaz said:

"Peter Obi don buy market for Enugu state Dem Dey drag our president ooo ‍♀️."

Another tweep, @LyDimma said the video got her emotional.

She said:

"So emotional. It’s the last part for me... like a father embarking on a journey but doesn’t want to let go of his children."

For @Sinnister_7, he is worried that Obi's security team were overwhelmed even though he was glad that the helicopter's crew members immediately swung into action to save the day.

He said:

"The security guys were overwhelmed, thank God for the crew member, he was smart & focused. Timed our man well, snatched & placed him safely within the chopper.

"Our man really felt the love of the people & was a bit hesitant to leave them behind. Emotional show."

