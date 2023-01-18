Governor Wike has again spoken about the presidential candidate he and other members of the G5 will endorse for the 2023 elections

The Rivers state governor gave hints about the candidate, saying the person must have a quality of keeping to his words

Meanwhile, there are also reports that another member of the G5 Governors, Seyi Makinde, may have made a U-turn and decided to back the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Rumuji-Odegwe, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has given insights into the preferred presidential candidate he and his allies will support in the forthcoming poll.

Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors said the individual must have a quality of keeping to his words and will not renege on any agreement entered into with them.

Governor Wike speaks on the qualities of the presidential candidate G5 will support.

Source: Facebook

The Nation reported that the Rivers state governor made this known on Wednesday, January 18, at Rumuji-Odegwe town where the Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a rally to inaugurate its campaign in Emohua Local Government Area.

Legit.ng gathers that Wike told a PDP stalwart, Ohna Sergeant Awuse, who earlier declared that party stalwarts in the state were anxiously waiting for his directive on the presidential election, to exercise patience.

2023 presiency: We will soon conclude negotiation, says Wike

Governor Wike also told the PDP leaders at the rally that he would soon conclude negotiation with his political allies and inform them about his decision.

He insisted that Rivers state will play a frontline role in deciding who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

The Rivers state governor added that he had been waiting patiently for those who threatened to expel him from the PDP to carry out their threat.

PDP crisis: Makinde allegedly makes U-turn, agrees to lead Atiku's Ibadan rally

Meanwhile, earlier reports indicate that the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, would be leading the presidential campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan.

In what seems like a shocking development, Governor Makinde who is a member of the G5 governors clique led by Governor Wike had been in a serious feud with the PDP flagbearer.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, ex-deputy governor of Oyo state, Hazeem Gbolarumi who is a staunch rival of the incumbent will also be present at the upcoming presidential rally.

