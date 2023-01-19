The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has snubbed Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, as he was absent to receive the ex-VP in his state

Atiku had stormed the PDP state in his effort to continue his presidential campaign rally in the 2023 election

Makinde is one of the G5 governors or Integrity Group calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman for southern leadership in the party for justice and fairness

Ibadan, Oyo - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who is a PDP chieftain and member of the G5 governor, however, was conspicuously absent among the PDP leader that welcome the party's flagbearer to the state.

Makinde is absent as Atiku arrives in Ibadan Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Did Makinde welcome Atiku in Oyo?

Atiku arrived at the state capital around 12 noon and was accompanied by the members of the PDP presidential campaign council and national working committee.

The former vice president took to his Twitter page to announce his arrival in the state while sharing pictures of the moment.

Atiku tweeted:

"I just landed in Ibadan for what promises to be a historic political rally"

See the tweet here:

Makinde is one of the aggrieved governors of the PDP who have vowed not to take part in Atiku's presidential campaign rally until the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns.

The governors are demanding a southern leadership role in the PDP leadership structure in the name of fairness and equity, stating that it is unconstitutional for the northern bloc to be both the presidential candidate and national chairman.

Ayu, who prior to the PDP presidential primary, publicly promised to step aside if a northerner emerge as the PDP presidential candidate, has refused to honour his words since the emergence of Atiku, a northerner, PDP candidate.

