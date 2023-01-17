A former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is without a doubt very active and full of life

Obasanjo proved this in a recent video in which he was dressed as a senior prefect of Baptist Boys' High School

The former military man taught his juniors who are old students of the school something practical lessons on discipline while they were matching

Ogun state - Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has proven how much of a disciplined and agile student he used to be while in secondary school.

The former Nigerian president was seen in a video shared on Facebook on Monday, January 16, dressed in a sportswear of Baptist Boys' High School, his alma mater.

When it comes to agility, count Obasanjo in (Photo: Ope Banwo II)

Source: Facebook

In the clip posted by one Ope Banwo II, Obasanjo looked very active urging other aged former students to buckle up during a workout in public.

Banwo wrote on Facebook:

"Pa OBJ acting the role of Senior Prefect as BBHS marks 100 years with Road Walk . Don’t mess with Great Grandpa OBJ. It still dey body. Exactly the way prefect dey slap face in those days

"It reminds me of my own days in boarding house at Ijebu Ode Grammar School days. My own seniors too didn't play with me o. Sir Pawpaw, Sir Adelana, Sir Japhet, Sir Shina, and especially Sir Oyen, the yellow pawpaw, from the 1977,78,79sets God knows your numbers o as you all dealt with me."

Watch the video below:

Photos emerge as former President Obasanjo turns ‘keke’ rider in Abeokuta

Obasanjo in celebration of his 85th birthday took to the streets of Abeokuta to have a tricycle ride popularly known as Keke.

The ride, which took the former President from his Pent House residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), through Kuto under bridge, was done amidst greetings and jubilation by shocked onlookers along the road.

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 2, the onlookers expressed surprise at the former president riding the keke, a reaction Obasanjo said was fuelled by wrongful societal classification of all keke riders as miscreants and the tendency of young people avoiding the virtue of starting small business.

Source: Legit.ng