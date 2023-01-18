The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be on the verge of ending in a matter of days

Fresh reports have confirmed that Governor Seyi Makinde, a member of the G-5 governor's clique has agreed to lead Atiku Abubakar's campaign in Ibadan

Governor Makinde and the G-5 governors have been on anti-Atiku for quite a while now following disagreements over party affairs

Oyo, Ibadan - Emerging reports have confirmed that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde will be leading the presidential campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan.

In what seems like a shocking development, Governor Makinde who is a member of the G-5 governors clique led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been in a serious feud with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer.

Governor Seyi Makinde is a member of the G-5 governors who have refused to endorse the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP flagbearer. Photo: Seyi Makinde, Atiku Abubakar

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, ex-deputy governor of Oyo state, Hazeem Gbolarumi who is a staunch rival of the incumbent will also be present at the upcoming presidential rally.

It was gathered that all the candidates of the party at all levels will be formally presented at the occasion.

Governor Makinde who is the youth leader of the G-5 Forum has always insisted that right things must be done for the party to reclaim its right of place at the national level, especially in the area of strict adherence to the principle of zoning.

His stance has led to factionalization of the state chapter of the party, as other chieftains of the party in their argument submitted that it is only the NEC of the party that has power to remove the national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu not Atiku.

However, with the present development, normalcy has returned to the party, as all the factions have agreed to put aside their differences and work for the common goals of the party at all levels.

