Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has sent the final warning to the PDP on his and other G5 governors' demand ahead of the February 25 presidential election

Wike, while speaking on his preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said there would be a time that the door of negotiation would be shut against the PDP

The governor noted that heaven might fall if the door of negotiation is shut against the PDP while asking Nigerians to watch out for his preferred presidential candidate in January as he has promised

Port Harcourt - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has sent a final warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respond to his demand and that of the other 4 aggrieved governors in the party.

Wike said the PDP still have the opportunity to negotiate with the G5 governors, adding that there will be a time when the door of negotiation would be shut.

Who is Wike, other G5 governors' preferred presidential candidate?

The governor disclosed this while speaking with BBC Pidgin on his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, which is scheduled to hold on February 24.

Wike said he has not changed his mind to announce his preferred presidential candidate this year in January as he had promised in December while confirming that he had met with the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

He also revealed that he met with Peter Obi of the Labour Party as well as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in London last year and that the latest report of their meeting was fake.

According to the governor, anything can happen in a jiffy in politics and Nigerians should stop the speculation.

The governor also denied the insinuation that one of the G5 governors, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party, noting that the governor has only said what is expected of him to say as a leader.

The aggrieved governors of the PDP are demanding the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave way for a southern bloc in the leadership structure of the party.

