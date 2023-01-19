New reports claim that Governor Seyi Makinde will not attend the PDP presidential campaign in Oyo state

The governor was believed to have initially accepted to lead the campaign but the new report states otherwise

Makinde who is a member of the G-5 governors clique led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been in a serious feud with Atiku Abubakar

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

In another revelation that will surprise many Nigerians home and abroad, new report has emerged that Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde will not attend the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the state.

It is expected that Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke will lead PDP governorship candidates in Lagos and Ogun to the event, Leadership Newspaper reports.

Makinde many not be involved as Atiku visits Oyo for presidential campaign. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

It was further learnt that Makinde had not gotten signal from the leader of the aggrieved party’s governors known as G-5 led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to attend the event.

Unlike when the G-5 Governors visited Ibadan a few days ago, there was nothing welcoming Atiku and the PDP leaders to Ibadan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, the decoration of Mapo Hall, venue of the event, and other logistics were not being handled by the Makinde administration.

PDP crisis: Makinde makes U-turn dumps Wike, agrees to lead Atiku's Ibadan rally

In what seems like a shocking development, Governor Makinde who is a member of the G-5 governors clique led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been in a serious feud with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer.

Governor Makinde who is the youth leader of the G-5 Forum has always insisted that right things must be done for the party to reclaim its right of place at the national level, especially in the area of strict adherence to the principle of zoning.

Ex-deputy governor of Oyo state, Hazeem Gbolarumi who is a staunch rival of the incumbent will also be present at the upcoming presidential rally. It was gathered that all the candidates of the party at all levels will be formally presented at the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng