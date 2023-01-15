The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost one of its prominent members in Ebonyi state, Dr Paul Okorie

Okorie, a former commissioner for works, transportation and housing, resigned his membership of the party a few weeks before the 2023 general election

The former APC chieftain who is from Mgbom Ward 3 (Okposi) in Ohaozara local government area revealed why he left the party

Okorie who is from Mgbom Ward 3 (Okposi) in Ohaozara local government area resigned his membership of the party via a letter dated Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The letter, according to Vanguard, was addressed to his ward chairman in the state.

Why Okorie left the APC

Okorie, a one-time commissioner for works, transportation and housing, accused his former party, the APC, of not placing value and a high premium on dedication and hard work.

He said the APC leadership at the national level allowed new members in Ebonyi to hijack the party while old members were left stranded.

“Despite our dedication and efforts, the National Executive of APC aided the new entrants into the party to hijack its body and soul in Ebonyi leaving the old members stranded and helpless.

“It is on the strength of the above that I wish to say goodbye to the All Progressives Congress and wish the party well," the letter read partly.

