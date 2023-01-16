The APC election planning and monitoring teams have met with the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

During the interactive session, Tinubu reminded the volunteers on the need to work hard for the party's victory

The former Lagos state governor, specifically, hammered on the need for APC votes to be protected during the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with the party’s election planning and monitoring teams in preparation for the general elections on February 25 and March 11.

Addressing the party volunteers during the train-the-trainer session on Monday, January 16 in Abuja, Tinubu appreciated their efforts in agreeing to work for the party’s success in all the elections.

Tinubu tasked the volunteers to protect the APC votes in their localities during the elections. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He noted that the party’s success greatly rests on their commitment to the assignment given to them.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman, quoted him as saying:

“The work you are doing is essential to victory. We cannot win without your contributions.

“Victory rests on you all as much as it rests on our party’s candidates themselves. And when I say this, I include myself in that statement. This is how important I see your work.”

The APC presidential standard bearer urged the election monitors to be vigilant and do their best to ensure that the party’s votes across the country are secured to bring victory for all the candidates contesting in various elections.

He added:

“I know there will be challenges and our opponents will lay traps in hopes that you fail. You must stand firm and remain vigilant.

"Tens of millions of people believe in our great party. They have put their trust in us and will cast their ballots for us in each and every election at the national and state levels.

“We must ensure the trust of the people is not betrayed. How? By ensuring that every vote in our favour counts, is counted and recorded. We must protect every vote.

“We have 28 governorship candidates, 109 senatorial candidates, 360 house of representative’s candidates and 988 state assembly candidates, all of whom have put their trust in you. I too have deposited my trust in you as your presidential candidate.

“We rely on you to make sure that those who oppose our party, our candidates and our progressive ways do not skew the election.

“As we approach the elections, I ask you to match the diligence and hard work of our candidates themselves.”

Tinubu further stated that the volunteers stand as the frontline guardians of democracy and good governance for the APC.

He added that the task bestowed on them is crucial to the APC as far as the 2023 election is concerned.

His words:

“I seek to govern our dear country because I am well prepared to lead the nation to its best destiny. I have the track record. I have good and excellent policies and plans better than those of our opponents.

“I also have the tenacity to see them through. I am determined to renew the hope of Nigerians – but the first step must be that the will of the people prevails. So please, I urge you, ‘Be vigilant in your upcoming roles and responsibilities so that the people’s sovereign will might prevail.’

“Be alert and maintain a keen eye for detail. Protect our votes. Do not leave your duty posts – whether that be the polling units or the collation centre. Be present, be on guard and beware of all unscrupulous elements.”

Present at the event were the party's national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Director-General of the campaign and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and many other APC chieftains.

As part of his consultations, the APC candidate had met with the party’s governorship and National Assembly candidates on Sunday, January 15.

