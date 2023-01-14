Festus Keyamo, a Nigerian minister and spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, has released questions Nigerians should ask themselves before voting in the 2023 election

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer has been tipped above his competitors in the 2023 presidential race because of his history of performance record in public office.

Tinubu's competitors including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party may not have the same performance credentials as posited by Festus Keyamo in an interview with The Guardian.

According to Keyamo, what will determine the criteria for choosing a presidential candidate are:

"What have you done before? How can we trust you? Do we trust you based on the hypothesis that you spelt out during your campaign? Do we trust you based on government projections you made based on calculations or mere factors you mentioned that are not verifiable?"

Keyamo, who is a minister of state for labour and employment and chief spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, posited that Tinubu stands tall when it comes to meeting up with best of the above criteria.

Keyamo said this while reacting to a question on Tinubu's chances of winning the 2023 election, noting this his position on Tinubu is objective but many of the APC candidate will see it as a subjective position.

Source: Legit.ng