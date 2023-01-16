The internal crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress might affect the party's chances of victory in the forthcoming elections

In fact, prominent chieftains of the party announced recently their possible defection to other parties, a few weeks before the 2023 presidential general elections

Meanwhile, the Oyo APC chieftains are currently divided over the choice of its party's governorship candidate and in turn, drummed support for the PDP candidate in the state

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders of the 16 local government areas of Kwara State have notified the leadership of the party of their intention to defect to an unnamed party.

They warned the leadership of the party against its decision to ignore them on issues of utmost concern to the people, The Nation reported.

The aggrieved APC members give reason for their recent action

The leaders, who insisted that they remain in the party in spite of the glaring shortcomings of its leadership, said they might be forced to opt for a last resort if the leadership continues to ignore them.

A former Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government, Jide Usman told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital that the group leaders had watched patiently and with grave concern about some happenings in the state’s political horizon.

He said the disgruntled leaders are respected opinion leaders and grassroots mobilizers in the 16 local government areas that any serious political group in the state cannot afford to ignore.

Usman added:

“We had sought an audience with the governor to enable us to present our feelings, observations and opinions for discussion with him on a one-on-one basis. But, the overtures were ignored. This was in spite of the fact we are not taking all these steps for pecuniary benefits but for the benefit of his administration and the good people of Kwara in general.

“We must express our feelings and state emphatically that we feel neglected and marginalized by the government and that our massive sacrifices and contributions led to its emergence.”

