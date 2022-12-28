Bola Tinubu's supporters in the southeast are not backing down in their support for the APC presidential candidate

Notable among them is a PDP chieftain and serving senator from Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani

Nnamani served as governor of Enugu from 1999 to 2007, the same period Tinubu was presiding over Lagos

Agbani - Former Enugu state governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has restated his preference for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to become Nigeria’s next president.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu-East in the Senate, insisted that Tinubu would be elected president on February 25 next year.

Tinubu's supporters in the southeast say his presidency will bring Ndigbo to mainstream politics. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

The Nation newspaper reports that his views were shared by some members of the Asiwaju Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) who visited his country home in Agbani in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state on Monday, December 26.

The members included former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; APC PCC spokesman in the southeast, Josef Onoh; Onyemuche Nnamani, and A. C. Udeh.

Nnamani told his guests that it was important for people to know that his support for inubu’s presidential ambition was not borne out of personal interest but for mainstreaming of Igboland into Nigeria’s politics.

His words:

“Come February 25, 2023, Asiwaju Tinubu will be elected the next president of Nigeria. There’s a need for people to know that my choice was not for personal reasons but for mainstreaming of the southeast into Nigeria politics.”

Former Senate President Nnamani, also restated his own commitment to Tinubu’s presidential bid, stating that it was for national interest.

Onoh hailed the two politicians for being firm in their support for Tinubu, saying:

“I have always made it clear that time has come not just for renewed hope for Nigeria but for our future generation.”

He noted that Senator Nnamani had remained consistent in abiding by the Asaba, Enugu and Lagos accord of the southern governors that the next president should be of a southern origin.

He added:

“I thank Senator Chimaroke Nnamani for standing by that principle and his commitment towards ensuring that Asiwaju emerges the next president of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju as a father has come to a point where he said that what he wants to offer is a better foundation for all parts of the country and I’m with Asiwaju in that course.”

2023: ADC federal lawmaker endorses Tinubu, visits APC campaign office

In a related development, House of Representatives member and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide, on Friday, December 16, endorsed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Abejide, the chairman House committee on Customs, made this known when he paid a surprise visit to the APC Kogi West stakeholders meeting held at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja.

The federal lawmaker insisted that Tinubu is the best among all candidates in the country and would make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

2023: Jaji donates 70 cars in Zamfara to support Tinubu/Shettima campaign

Meanwhile, the director of contact and mobilisation (northwest) of the APC presidential campaign council, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, has distributed 70 cars to all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state to boost the campaign.

A statement released on Wednesday, December 7, in Abuja by Jaji’s media office said the distribution was made on Tuesday, December 6, while flagging off his campaign for House of Representatives for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara state.

While addressing party supporters and APC stakeholders, Hon Jaji, also the national coordinator of Baba For All, said the gesture is part of his contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project.

