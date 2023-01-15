APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on Sunday, January 15, met APC guber and National Assembly candidates in Abuja

The former Lagos state governor urged all the candidates, including himself, not to fail party members who gave them the tickets

The APC presidential flagbearer also revealed at the meeting reason why the ruling party was formed

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says the ruling party was formed to rescue democracy from the ravages of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu said this on Sunday, January 15, when he met with the governorship and National Assembly candidates of the APC ahead of the upcoming 2023 general election.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu meets the ruling party's governorship, National Assembly candidates. Photo credit: @Comr_Shettima

Source: Twitter

“We formed the APC, not just to be another political party. We formed it as a champion of the people to rescue democracy from the ravages of the PDP who boasted of ruling the nation for 60 years.

“We formed this party to rescue the people and their collective prosperity from the avarice and greed of an elite that will devour the nation’s God-given endowment if we allow such people back into power. As those flying our party’s flag, we carry a heavy burden on our shoulders.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We have the mandate to deliver the party to victory so that we may protect Nigeria from those who would devour all of its fruits.

"The party has placed its trust in us. Democratic victory in the coming elections is a task we must accomplish," a statement sent to Legit.ng by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman quoted him as saying.

Don't disappoint APC members, Tinubu charges the party's candidates

The former Lagos governor urged the party’s candidates urged them to ensure they do not disappoint members of the party who elected them to fly the party’s tickets at the polls.

Tinubu said "with the many unproductive years of the former Peoples Democratic Party’s government," Nigerians and APC members are expecting a new lease of life from the candidates.

"I am pleased to meet with you today because in you I see our party’s hope and path to success. In you I see the hope of historic national progress as well.

“As so often in life, victory is not a cause for rest or celebration. It is a call to a greater challenge and harder toil. Thus, you all have won the primaries but now must climb the higher mountain called the general elections," he said.

Tinubu preaches unity among APC candidates

The APC presidential front-runner also urged the party’s candidates to go to the polls starting from the presidential and national assembly elections on February 25 to the governorship and state assembly elections on March 11 with a united front.

According to him, everyone must collectively work for the party’s victory in all elections to ensure that the party's project of growth and development for the nation is assured.

On his part, he promised to continue to work for every one of them even as he also desires to become Nigeria’s president.

“Let us win and rise together. This is as it should be," he said.

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting was attended by the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, many governors of the party as well as members of the National Working Committee and Presidential Campaign Council.

Pastor Bakare throws shade at Tinubu, says 'emi lokan' politics is bad

Meanwhile, in what appears to be directed to the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said good politicians do not ask others to answer questions directed at them.

The presiding overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly) said this in his state-of-the-nation address on Sunday, January 15.

Though the pastor did not mention Tinubu's name, he gave several instances that showed he was referring to the APC presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng