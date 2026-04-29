President Bola Tinubu has nominated Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the new Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, pending Senate confirmation

Umar brings decades of experience across energy, cement, and petroleum sectors, having held senior roles at Dangote Industries, Lafarge Africa, and Oando Plc

His appointment signals a shift towards seasoned leadership in Nigeria’s vital energy and industrial landscape

President Bola Tinubu has approved the removal of Mr Saidu Mohammed as the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

He has also nominated Mr Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the new Chief Executive of the agency, subject to Senate confirmation. Here are the essential facts about Umar’s career and background.

Rabiu Abdullahi Umar leads Dangote Industries as Group Chief Commercial Officer with sales and marketing expertise. Photo credit: officialABAT/Onanuga/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Here are things to know according to LinkedIn profile:

1. Dangote Industries leadership

Since September 2019, Rabiu Abdullahi Umar has served as Group Chief Commercial Officer at Dangote Industries Limited. Based in Lagos, he has been responsible for sales and marketing leadership, a role that highlights his expertise in driving large-scale commercial operations.

2. CEO of Ashaka Cement PLC

Between April 2016 and August 2019, Umar was the Chief Executive Officer of Ashaka Cement PLC, a listed company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The firm specialises in the production and distribution of building materials, mainly cement, and Umar’s leadership spanned over three years.

3. Strategic roles at Lafarge Africa

Umar held senior positions at Lafarge Africa, including Energy and Strategy Director (March 2015 – March 2016) and Energy and Power Director (June 2014 – March 2015). His focus was on energy, power, and business development across Nigeria and West Africa.

4. Operational expertise at Oando

His career at Oando Plc was extensive:

Chief Operating Officer, Oando Terminals and Logistics (October 2013 – May 2014), overseeing petroleum storage and pipeline infrastructure.

Head, Operations, Oando Marketing Plc (May 2012 – October 2013), managing supply chain, logistics, customer services, engineering, and projects.

Head Retail, Oando (March 2010 – August 2012), generating over $1 billion in revenue through 600 retail outlets nationwide.

Earlier roles included Retail Sales Manager and Non-Fuel Revenue Manager, where he built strategies to diversify income streams.

5. Educational background

Umar studied Accounting at Bayero University, Kano, earning a Bachelor of Science degree between 1995 and 1999. He later pursued advanced executive education at Harvard Business School, completing the General Management Program (2013) and the Disruptive Strategy course with Clayton Christensen (2015 – Present). He also holds an ISO 9001:2008 Lead Auditor Certification from SGS (2012).

6. Global business training

His Harvard Business School training in Disruptive Strategy equipped him with skills to assess new opportunities, identify threats, and apply strategic frameworks. Delivered through case-based learning, the programme sharpened his ability to manage executive-level strategy and team leadership.

Rabiu Umar manages petroleum infrastructure at Oando Terminals, building storage and pipeline systems in Africa. Photo credit: RabiuUmar/LinkedIn/officialABAT/x

Source: UGC

7. Track record in energy and infrastructure

From petroleum logistics to cement production and energy strategy, Umar’s career reflects a strong background in Nigeria’s energy and industrial sectors. His blend of operational, strategic, and executive leadership makes him a significant figure in the country’s regulatory landscape.

Rabiu Abdullahi Umar’s nomination as the new Chief Executive of NMDPRA signals a shift towards experienced leadership with deep roots in Nigeria’s energy, cement, and industrial sectors. His Senate confirmation will determine the next phase of his public service career.

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Source: Legit.ng