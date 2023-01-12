Peter Obi says Nigeria is too fragile to handover to a sick person in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

The Labour Party presidential candidate made the declaration while speaking at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

He advised Nigerians to be wary of who they vote for in the forthcoming polls, because of what is at stake

Nsukka - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerians not to hand the country over to a “sick person.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state made the comment on Thursday, January 12 while interacting with students and stakeholders at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Business School in Enugu.

Obi says Nigerians should look out for a healthy candidate with a verifiable background. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Facebook

The Cable newspaper quoted him as saying:

“This country is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person. I am not saying that anyone is sick. We have been here for over two hours; we don’t want people who can’t stand for 30 minutes.

“In the United States, during election, they go for debates. Somebody once asked Barack Obama questions that are personal and he answered.

“But here in Nigeria, somebody wants to contest election, we don’t know his real age; we don’t know his name; we don’t know the schools he attended. Nobody knows his real identity and he is pushing to lead everybody.

“My name is Peter Obi. I can say I went to CKC, went to University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Both the VC today, the DVC today, these are my school mates. We came into university the same year and left the same year.

“The people I went to school, I can see them here today — my seniors and my juniors. How come we now have people who do not have classmates? This is very important.

“This year’s election must be based on competence as it requires physical and mental energy, not a retirement job.”

APC, PDP have structures of criminality, poverty – Peter Obi

In a related development, Obi has again rubbished claims that he has no political structure to win the 2023 presidential election.

He made the statement in Enugu on Thursday, January 12 at the Michael Okpara Square during the LP’s campaign rally.

Daily Post newspaper quoted him as saying:

“They told you I have no structure. What they have is structure of criminality, structure of fuel scarcity, structure of poverty.”

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

Meanwhile, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is more prominent than Obi.

He said the campaign is bigger than Obi himself because the masses drive it.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

2023: We need Peter Obi to rescue Nigeria, says Labour Party chairman

On his part, the national chairman of LP, Julius Abure, has declared that only Obi can rescue Nigeria from its current state of crisis.

Abure made the comment in Akure, Ondo state, during a meeting with all campaign groups working for the victory of Obi.

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government has battered the economy of the country, hence the need to vote the party out in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

