The allegation by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), holds secret meetings with APC chieftains went viral over the week.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

2023 Polls: Atiku’s Presidential Bid Suffers Major Setback As Wike Exposes Top Secret

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had accused Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of secretly meeting some governors in the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) with the aim of wooing them to his side.

Governor Wike revealed this recently during the flag-off of the Eneka -Igbo Etche Road dualisation project.

Wike Sets Atiku on Edge with Crucial Secret

Source: UGC

Full List of Public Holidays Nigerians Will Celebrate in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In celebration of the New Year 2023 which begins today, Sunday, January 1, Nigerians will stay off work on Monday, January 2, in line with the Public Holiday declared by the federal government.

The New Year holiday is just one of the at least 16 public holidays Nigerians will enjoy in 2023.

What You Need to Know about NIN Tokenization Which FG Is Set to Launch on January 1, 2023 and How to Use It

The federal government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has introduced virtual National Identification Number (NIN) tokens known as “Tokenization”.

A statement by the commission explained that the NIN Tokenisation is to protect people's data privacy through the use of an encrypted, coded version of the NIN instead of the actual NIN which is used for everyday transactions.

Tears, Lamentation As Former Governor Dies, State Government Mourns

Colonel Anthony Obi (retd), the former military governor of Abia and Osun state, has died, the family announced.

The family, in a statement released to announce the demise of the ex-military governor, said he died at about 6pm on Sunday, January 1.

“Thunder Don Strike Am”: Babalawo Dies While Making Love to Pastor’s Wife

An emerging report has confirmed that a herbalist slumped to death while allegedly making love to a pastor's wife in a hotel in Ikere, a small community in Ekiti state.

The incident transpired on Monday, January 2 when the pastor's wife and the herbalist met.

Amaechi Reveals Position on APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Speaks on Alleged Plan to Defect to PDP, Back Atiku

Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past minister of transportation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied saying he cannot support his party's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Umar Sani, a former media aide to Vice President Namadi Sambo had claimed that the former Rivers state governor said he cannot support the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket because he is a devout Catholic.

PDP Crisis: Finally, Dino Melaye Reacts to G-5 Gov’s Meeting With Tinubu, Drops Bombshell

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is becoming tense as we approach the penultimate month of the 2023 general elections.

Following the PDP G-5 governor's London visit to meet with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC), Dino Melaye said the PDP is unfazed by this move.

Source: Legit.ng