Governor Nyesom Wike is not resting on his ores to ensure that normalcy is restored with the leadership structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Rivers state governor has maintained that the demand of the G-5 governors remains the same and there will be no compromise

He also revealed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP has been holding secret meetings with governors of the ruling party

Rivers, Eneka - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has accused Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of secretly meeting some governors in the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) with the aim of wooing them to his side.

Governor Wike revealed this recently during the flag-off of the Eneka -Igbo Etche Road dualisation project.

Governor Nyesom Wike has accused Atiku Abubakar of dining with the opposition governors in a bid to woo them to his camp ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike

At the flag-off Governor Wike dared PDP’s top hierarchies plotting to expel him from the party to give it a try if they have the nerves to do it.

To further bolster his threats, Governor Wike said:

“When the time comes, we will know who has capacity and who does not have capacity.”

While speaking at the ceremony, Governor Wike and his G-5 governors who have been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership restated their demand urging that Senator Iyorchia Ayu vacate his position as the national chairman.

The G-5 governors have been bent on ensuring that a southerner takes up the chairmanship position to create equity, fairness and inclusivity in the party.

The Governor Wike-led integrity group has said the presidential candidate and the national chairmanship of the party cannot hail from the same region, a notion that the constitution of the party also stipulates.

How Obasanjo knelt down to beg Atiku for second-term - Gov Wike

As reported by PM News, Governor Wike also revealed how an incident transpired between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and his then-Vice President Atiku Abubakar between 2002 and 2003.

The Rivers state governor revealed that Obasanjo went down on his knees pleading for Atiku to support his second-term ambition while Atiku issued him a condition.

Governor Wike said:

“You say we are giving condition, but you forgot history. In 2002- 2003 when president Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to run for second tenure, he knelt down before his vice president and said my vice please allow me to run.

“You know one of the conditions he gave him, Tony Anenih must be sacked as the Minister of Works and Tony Anenih must not be in the presidential campaign council. Obasanjo obliged and sacked Tony Anenih as Minister of Works and removed him from presidential campaign council.”

