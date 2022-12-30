The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye has aimed a subtle dig at Governor Wike and his cohorts

Senator Melaye said the failure to support Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid by the five aggrieved governors will be an end to their political career

This was in reaction to the G-5 governor's visit to London to meet with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is becoming tense as we approach the penultimate month of the 2023 general elections.

Following the PDP G-5 governor's London visit to meet with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC), Senator Dino Melaye said the PDP is unfazed by this move.

The G-5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state met with APC flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London. Photo: Gov Nyesom Wike, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

While speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, December 29, Senator Melaye said the G-5 which consists of Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Samuel Ortom (Benue) State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) has no reason whatsoever not to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Senator Melaye who is the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council said the five aggrieved governors' visit to meet with Tinubu in London was nothing new and it does not bother Atiku as well.

He, however, warned that any attempt not to support Atiku at polls will be a move that will dent their political career and reputation in Nigeria.

Senator Melaye as quoted by Daily Trust said:

"But I’ve made the statement that if they fail to support the presidential candidate of their party, and they themselves are running elections, then they should be ready to celebrate their political obituaries.

“Every part of this country including their various States, candidates and party faithful, even APC members have decided that they’re going to vote the winning team, and that is the Atiku-Okowa ticket."

