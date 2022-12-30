Former transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi has denied the claim that he is not backing the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Umar Sani, a former media aide to Vice President Namadi Sambo had claimed that the former Rivers state governor said he cannot support the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket because he is a devout Catholic.

“I’m glad to tell you that in Rivers state, PDP has gotten Amaechi because he (Amaechi) said he is a Catholic and will not support Muslim-Muslim ticket. He is going to support PDP”

“So if there is somebody who can match Wike madness for madness, boxing for boxing, it’s Amaechi," Daily Independent quoted Sani as saying.

APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket: Rotimi Amaechi reacts

Reacting to the development, Amaechi, according to Daily Independent, accused Sani of lying, saying he never said anything like that.

“He is lying. There was never any time I said anything like that.” the former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum reportedly said.

Amaechi also reportedly denied claims that he will soon dump the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Amaechi met with Atiku, to defect to PDP? Former minister' ally speaks

A source close to the former minister said he was not being treated fairly by the APC presidential candidate and the people around him. However, the source dismissed the reports claiming Amaechi was mulling defection to the PDP.

“It is not true that he has met Atiku. He is not leaving APC, the party he co-founded,” he said.

