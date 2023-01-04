The police command in Ekiti state has confirmed the demise of a man identified as a native doctor in a hotel

It was gathered that he died while making love to another man's wife in the hotel situated in Ikere-Ekiti

Sources say the woman with whom the native doctor was making love with was wife of a pastor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An emerging report has confirmed that a herbalist slumped to death while allegedly making love to a pastor's wife in a hotel in Ikere, a small community in Ekiti state.

The Punch newspaper reported that the incident transpired on Monday, January 2 when the pastor's wife and the herbalist met.

The Ekiti state police command says investigations into the incident are currently ongoing. Photo: NPF

Source: UGC

One of the residents of the area who pleaded anonymity confirmed the status of the woman as a married woman whose husband is a pastor.

The said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The man died in the hotel room while having s*x with the woman. The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed.

“The manager of the hotel and some residents rushed to the scene and immediately took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead. I want to believe the woman was spiritually laced with a native thunderbolt.”

Police confirm incident, commences investigation

Reacting to the whole incident, the police spokesperson in Ekiti command, Sunday Abutu said the incident is currently under investigation.

He revealed the death of the deceased herbalist was confirmed by the Ekiti state police command on Monday, January 2.

The police spokesperson said:

“We can confirm the death of the man in one of the hotels at Ikere Ekiti on Monday. His corpse has been retrieved and deposited in a morgue.

"We are interrogating the woman in question as we embark on investigations to unravel the cause of the man’s death.”

Source: Legit.ng