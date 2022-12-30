The aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, have arrived in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governors, who were known as G5 or Integrity Group, include Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue) Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Wike and his camp are demanding the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman as a precondition to support Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng