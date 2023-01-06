The ruling All Progressives Congress has revealed the fate of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections

Media director of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, has said the party will defeat Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state in next month’s presidential election.

Dr. Oshodi said Ondo APC has remained united while PDP was in fragments.

The state APC will defeat PDP, Atiku in next month's poll

Oshodi, who spoke in a statement in Akure, said APC would win all Southwest states, The Nation reported.

The convener of Oshodi for Tinubu/Shettima Media Group noted that the political dynamics that gave PDP victory in 2019 inthe state were no longer available.

He listed strategies to defeat PDP – “house to house, neighbour to neighbour type of campaign that focuses on building block of our democracy which is the polling units and leveraging on our support group structure nationally.”

Prominent PDP chieftain reveals why Atiku may lose 2023 presidential election

Ogbonna Nwuke, a former House of Reps member and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, says what happened to the party in the 2015 presidential election would repeat itself in 2023 if the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, fails to reconcile with the G5 Governors.

Nwuke who is the spokesman of the Rivers state PDP Campaign Council said this in an interview published by Vanguard on Friday, January 6.

In 2015, five governors left the PDP and joined forces with the the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP did not survive the political gang-up as former President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated.

Presidency: 11 APC northern governors holding secret meeting with Atiku? Truth finally revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported thatNasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that no governor of APC from the northern is holding secret meetings with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Sule maintained that there is no need for any APC northern governor to hold meetings with Atiku as they were the ones that stood the ground that power must shift to the south.

The governor added that nobody is more pressured than the northern APC governors that Tinubu must win the 2023 election.

