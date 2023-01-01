In celebration of the New Year 2023 which begins today, Sunday, January 1, Nigerians will stay off work on Monday, January 2, in line with the Public Holiday declared by the federal government.

The New Year holiday is just one of the at least 16 public holidays Nigerians will enjoy in 2023.

When the federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, declares a public holiday, it means schools, businesses, banks, and government offices will be closed on such day.

Thus, knowing the public holidays can help you plan your calendar well.

Public Holidays in Nigeria 2023

Here is a list of the public holidays in 2023.

Sunday, January 1 - New Year's Day Monday, January 2 - New Year's Day Holiday (the federal government declared Monday the public holiday because New Year Day falls on Sunday) Friday, April 7 - Good Friday Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday Saturday, April 22 - Eid-el Filtri Sunday, April 23 - Eid-el Filtri Monday, May 1 - Labour Day Saturday, May 27 - Children's Day (Public Holiday for Schools and Children only) Monday, June 12 - Democracy Day Thursday, June 29 - Eid el Kabir Friday, June 30 - Eid el Kabir Wednesday, September 27 - Eid el Maulud Sunday, October 1 - Independence Day (National Day) Monday, October 2 - Independence Day (National Day) Holiday (Because Independence Day falls on Sunday) Monday, December 5 - Christmas Day Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day

