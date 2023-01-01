Full List of Public Holidays Nigerians Will Celebrate in 2023
In celebration of the New Year 2023 which begins today, Sunday, January 1, Nigerians will stay off work on Monday, January 2, in line with the Public Holiday declared by the federal government.
The New Year holiday is just one of the at least 16 public holidays Nigerians will enjoy in 2023.
When the federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, declares a public holiday, it means schools, businesses, banks, and government offices will be closed on such day.
Thus, knowing the public holidays can help you plan your calendar well.
Public Holidays in Nigeria 2023
Here is a list of the public holidays in 2023.
- Sunday, January 1 - New Year's Day
- Monday, January 2 - New Year's Day Holiday (the federal government declared Monday the public holiday because New Year Day falls on Sunday)
- Friday, April 7 - Good Friday
- Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday
- Saturday, April 22 - Eid-el Filtri
- Sunday, April 23 - Eid-el Filtri
- Monday, May 1 - Labour Day
- Saturday, May 27 - Children's Day (Public Holiday for Schools and Children only)
- Monday, June 12 - Democracy Day
- Thursday, June 29 - Eid el Kabir
- Friday, June 30 - Eid el Kabir
- Wednesday, September 27 - Eid el Maulud
- Sunday, October 1 - Independence Day (National Day)
- Monday, October 2 - Independence Day (National Day) Holiday (Because Independence Day falls on Sunday)
- Monday, December 5 - Christmas Day
- Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day
