The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost one of its key members in Sokoto state, Faruk Malami Yabo to the People Democratic Party (PDP)

Yabo who contested for the APC governorship ticket in 2022 defected to the PDP on Wednesday, January 4

The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, received Yabo who is a former Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan to the PDP

Sokoto - A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Faruk Malami Yabo, has defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Yabo, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, announced his defection at a PDP rally in Yabo LGA on Wednesday, January 4, Daily Trust reported.

High-Profile Defection Hits APC as Ex-Governorship Aspirant Defects to PDP in Key Northern State.

Source: Facebook

He described his defection as a “homecoming”, saying he has always been a member of the PDP which is the ruling party in the northwestern state.

His words:

“The defection is like someone returning home. I thank everyone who is part of this movement and I promise to help the party win the forthcoming elections in the state."

Tambuwal welcomes Yabo to PDP

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal received Yabo in the PDP and commended him for dumping the APC.

He said Yabo's defection made the day one of the most successful days in the history of democracy in Sokoto state.

“My brother, your formal declaration of returning to PDP, your party was long awaited and it is a great development in the task ahead of us.

“This remains a positive signal indicating PDP will emerge victorious in Sokoto state and Nigeria in general,” Vanguard quoted Tambuwal as saying.

