Chief Steven Lawani's decision to flag-off the APC Benue South senatorial campaign has atracted accolades

The campaign rally coincided with the former deputy governor's 75th birthday on Thursday, December 30

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, APC senatorial candidate for Benue south senatorial district, described Lawani as a father and mentor

Otukpo - The APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has showered accolades on the Ochagwu K’Idoma and former deputy governor of Benue state, Chief Steven Lawani OFR, on the occasion of his 75th birthday on Thursday, December 30.

Comrade Onjeh, specifically, thanked Chief Lawani for shelving his birthday plans in Abuja, in order to serve as the chairman at the official flag-off his 2023 senatorial campaign holding at Otukpo, which accidently coincided with the celebration.

Comrade Onjeh described the former deputy governor as a father and mentor. Photo credit: Benue state government

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Prince Maxwell Ogiri, Director of Media, Onjeh Campaign Organisation.

Addressing Lawani as his father, mentor and benefactor, Onjeh said he had been very privileged to enrich his knowledge, wisdom and experience about politics and life in general, through his close association with Chief Lawani over the years.

He described Chief Lawani as a thoroughbred intellectual, sound ideological politician and ethical business colossus who has brought much esteem to Benue state, particularly Benue South, through his legendary accomplishments in career, business and politics.

Onjeh noted that Chief Lawani had bestridden the banking and hospitality sectors before joining politics and serving as the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct National Republican Convention, and subsequently being elected Senator on the platform of the defunct United Nigeria Congress.

He added that the eight-year period that Chief Lawani served as Deputy Governor of Benue State between 2007 and 2015 was the golden era for Benue South as per economic and socio-infrastructural development, and that Chief Lawani remained a foremost towering pillar of community development and economic empowerment in Benue South.

Comrade Onjeh further commended Chief Lawani’s forthrightness, trustworthiness and total commitment to the progress of the APC in Benue South.

He said Lawani was amongst the few APC elders that helped to elevate the party to a household name in Benue South, adding that he was not surprised when Chief Lawani was appointed the Benue State Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council.

He added:

“Benue state - especially Benue South - is greatly blessed to have a famous, accomplished and God-fearing son as Chief Lawani.”

Source: Legit.ng