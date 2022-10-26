The APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has congratulated Chief Steven Lawani OFR, on his recent appointment as the Benue state coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 26, Onjeh described Lawani as the ideal candidate for the esteemed position, and expressed total confidence in his capacity and commitment to surpass expectations in the discharge of his duties to the independent campaign council.

He further urged Chief Lawani to deploy the full might of his political clout across Benue to deliver the entire state overwhelmingly to the APC in the 2023 Presidential Election.

He said the win will earn a higher stake in the next most plausible federal administration and subsequently, Lawani can use his political savvy to negotiate more space for the appointment of eligible Idoma sons and daughters into prominent positions in government.

While wishing Chief Lawani outstanding success in his new appointment, Onjeh pledged his total support to him and to the success of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

In a related development, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

