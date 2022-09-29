Mike Okibe Onoja a Nigerian businessman, and public administrator from Benue state, is celebrating his birthday

The APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has joined other prominent Nigerians in celebrating Onoja

Onoja is also the Chairman of Monsoons Resources Investment International Limited and Century court Apartments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Benue - The APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has felicitated with Chief Dr Mike Onoja, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 29 and sent to Legit.ng, Comrade Onjeh eulogised Onoja for his numerous contributions to the social, infrastructural and human development of Benue South senatorial district.

Comrade Onjeh says Onoja's contribution have been intense. Photo credit: Onjeh media team

Source: Facebook

Comrade Onjeh described Chief Onoja as a consummate civil servant, astute politician and philanthropist per excellence, who has offered a new lease of life to many citizens of Benue South and built several bridges of friendship and solidarity between the Idomas and the other ethnic groups in Benue state.

The statement added that Comrade Onjeh wishes Chief Onoja many happy returns in good health, peace and prosperity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Comrade Daniel Onjeh condoles with Igede kingdom over recent killings

Recall that Comrade Onjeh recently expressed his deep condolences to the people of Igede over the unfortunate killings in the area recently.

Two of their kinsmen were killed last week by suspected kidnapers, along the Otukpo Obarike Ito-Oju federal highway, between Ijegwu and Opirikwu settlements in Obi local government area of Benue state.

A statement signed by the director of media for the Onjeh Campaign Organization, Hon. Maxwell Ogiri, noted that Comrade Onjeh is in profound grief with the families of Bernard Okolo and Stephen Ikong, the two victims that were slain in the dastardly attack.

2023: Onjeh appoints advisory council, officials for campaign organisation

Recall that Comrade Onjeh recently announced the appointment of a Central Advisory Council for the Onjeh Campaign Organisation, with Senator Ameh Ebute (former Senate President) as chairman and Barr Musa Ujor Suleiman, as secretary.

A statement issued by Comrade Onjeh on Monday, September 13 also announced the appointment of a 99-member local government advisory council, comprising of eminent APC members drawn from each of the nine local government areas in the district.

The statement further noted that Onjeh approved the appointment of a 27-member directorate for his campaign organisation, with Hon. Dave Freedom Ode from Oju local government as Director General, and Hon. Mathias A. Omikpa from Okpokwu local government, as secretary.

Source: Legit.ng