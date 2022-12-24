The governor of Kano state has been a strong supporter of Boakl Tinubu/Kashim Shetima's ticket for the 2023 general elections

Well, for Tinubu, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been a dear friend and a brother to him so far

The APC flagbearer made this disclosure as he celebrates the Kano governor on the occasion of his 73rd birthday

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent his goodwill message to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on his 73rd birthday.

In a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, on Saturday, December 24, and sent to Legit.ng, Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the Kano helmsman to see another year in good health and in continuous service to the people.

Tinubu rejoices with Ganduje on his 73rd birthday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ganduje's political journey

Before his current position as a two-term Governor, Ganduje served twice as the Deputy Governor of the State between 1999-2003, 2011-2015 and also served as special adviser to minister of defence in 2003-2007.

The APC presidential candidate described Ganduje as a "reliable, committed and faithful friend" whose record of service to Kano State and Nigeria will always be remembered for good because of its significant and positive impacts on the lives of the people.

Tinubu celebrates Kano governor at 73

"I rejoice with my brother and friend on the occasion of his joyous 73rd birthday. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a reliable, ever committed and faithful friend who is meritoriously serving the people of Kano State.

"As an astute and experienced politician, Governor Ganduje has demonstrated immense capacity in the administration of one of the cosmopolitan and commercially vibrant states in Nigeria with enviable record of achievements across all sectors especially in areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure and urban renewal. I can attest to his sterling performance in Kano State having visited to commission many important projects.

"I join his family, friends and associates to celebrate the remarkable statesman and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him more years in good health so he will become a greater source of blessing to humanity as he has been to Kano State and Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng