Doyin Okupe's replacement as the director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation has been announced

The announcement was made by the head of media, Diran Onifade in a statement released on Tuesday, December 27

The new director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation is Balogun Akin Osuntokun, a political adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The Obi-Baba Ahmed Campaign Organization has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun as the new Director-General of the campaign organisation.

A statement released by Diran Onifade, the head of media for the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation said that Osuntokun succeeds Doyin Okupe as the director-general of the campaign office.

Balogun Akin Osuntokun has been named as a replacement for Doyin Okupe. Photo: Vanguard

Okupe had earlier stepped down as the director-general of the ObiDatti campaign organisation following his conviction by the court for money laundering.

In the statement released on Tuesday, December 27, Onifade said:

"The Obi-Baba Ahmed Campaign Organization has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun as the new Director-General of the campaign organisation."

"Until recently, Osuntokun was the Zonal Coordinator(South) He is a Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.

"A former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the People's Democratic Party in 2011.

"He brings to his new position, vast political and media experience."

