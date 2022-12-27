The resignation of Dr Doyin Okupe as the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council is still generating reactions

The Afenifere National Youth Council has called on the party to appoint a youth as the next DG of the campaign council

The Afenifere youths, specifically, settled for Engr. Isaac Balami, a notable youth leader in northern Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Afenifere National Youth Council (ANYC) and 48 formidable Yoruba youth groups in athe southwest region on Monday, December 26, endorsed Engr Isaac Balami as the next Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.

The youth council endorsed Borno-born Balami at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

Balami, a notable northern politician, is a former spokesman of the Trade Union Congress. Photo credit: @balamiisaac

Source: Twitter

Addressing journalists about Balami's qualifications for the job, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, national president, ANYC, said:

“As a representative of the fifteen Middle Belt states and a senior management team member who has worked closely with the outstanding immediate past DG Dr. Doyin Okupe and the party, his personality is convincing and he is the bridge between the young and the old.

“He understands the terrain and speaks the language that will be clearly understood by all—as the former spokesperson of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and also former president of Arewa Consultative Forum Youth Congress.

“His credibility in the north is bankable as a bloc vote for the Obi/Datti mandate. A well exposed and articulate Nigerian.

“He has the support and confidence of the youth/women and we are ready to work with him. As proponents of Balami as the campaign DG, we will advise that the office of Deputy DG or campaign manager goes to the southwest.

“We are convinced of Balami's delivery based on what he has achieved and the things he can bring to the table.

“We join our voice to assert that on his mandate we stand. Let's give him the job and get the job going.”

Source: Legit.ng