Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has reiterated his stance on the southern part of Nigeria to produce the next president of the country, adding that the struggle must continue.

The governor made the declaration while hosting Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation at the government house in Alagbaka, Akure.

Amaechi was in Ondo to attend the staff of office to Chief Olu Falae as the Olu of Ilu Abo in the Akure north local government area of the state.

Falae was the former minister and secretary to the government of the federation (SFG) who was part of the Afenifere leader that endorsed the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

While playing host to Amaechi, Akeredolu, in a veiled warning to the former minister, called on the people to vote for Tinubu in the spirit of fairness and equity.

He explained that since President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, would be rounding up his tenure of 8 years, then it was the right thing to shift the presidency to the south for the next 8 years.

To Amaechi, the governor disclosed that no APC loyalist would forget the role of the former minister as the party's presidential campaign director-general in 2015.

He commended the former governor of Rivers state for visiting Ondo to honour Falae, noting that the traditional leader has served Nigeria and the state was proud of him.

