The presidential ambition of APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just received yet another major boost

This is as the supporters of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara throw weight behind Tinubu while backing the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

The group noted that their recent move was based on Tinubu's good works in Lagos state while noting they would mobilise grass root support for Jagaban

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hundreds of constituents of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday, December 29, declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying the Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be a factor in next year’s election.

Dogara, who represents the Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, has been one of the leading voices in the country opposing the same-faith ticket put up by the APC.

Dogara's kinsmen dump him and declare support for Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Yakubu Dogara

Source: Facebook

Dogara's Kinsmen dumped him

Not satisfied with his party’s decision, Dogara dumped the APC and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, where he expressed support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But his kinsmen from the three local government areas of Dass, Tafawa Balewa, and Bogoro, which make up his constituency, held a rally to show their support for Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; the governorship candidate of the APC, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.); and others candidates of the APC in the state.'

Why we dumped Dogara, the Christian leaders opens up

The supporters, under the umbrella of “Bogoro, Dass, and Tafawa Balewa Christian Support Group for APC,” said they rallied to tell their presidential candidate and the party that they would go house-to-house to mobilise support ahead of the general elections.

Speaking at the event, one of the organisers of the rally and former aspirant of Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro, Dr Godfrey Manasseh, said their decision to support Tinubu was because of his achievements in Lagos State when he was governor, The Punch reported.

He said,

“We are here today as Christians from this constituency to declare that we have decided collectively to support the Jagaban Nigeria. We have endorsed all candidates, including Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.”

2023: Powerful APC Governor Sends Strong Warning To Amaechi as Tinubu's Ally Becomes King

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has reiterated his stance on the southern part of Nigeria to produce the next president of the country, adding that the struggle must continue.

The governor made the declaration while hosting Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation at the government house in Alagbaka, Akure.

Amaechi was in Ondo to attend the staff of office to Chief Olu Falae as the Olu of Ilu Abo in the Akure north local government area of the state.

Political campaign spokespersons who made Nigerians glued to their TV screens

In another report, 2022 was a year of fireworks for Nigeria's political community, primarily as the country draws close to the 2023 general elections.

One prominent feature in the polity this outgoing year is the vocal nature of the campaign spokespersons for the various political parties.

These spokespersons have become household names due to their active media engagements, projecting their various parties and principals.

Source: Legit.ng