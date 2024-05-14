Reekado Banks has announced that he had got a new side hustle as he shows it off in a post on Instagram

In the video, he was with some men who went to inspect some uncompleted buildings numbering up to ten

in the caption of his post, he said that it was his side hustle, and he asked his fans what their own side hustle was

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, professionally known as Reekado Banks, has shared what he does as side hustle with his fans.

Legit.ng had reported that the 'Move' crooner had joined his colleagues splashing billions in real estate. He went to a site to check it out and shared how his day went.

In his new post, he was also at the same site, but the development and progress was obvious. Most of the buildings were almost completed. In the caption, he announced that he was at his side hustle.

Reekado Banks engages his fans

The singer then asked his fans what their side hustle was, and he asked them to indicate in the comment section. Instead of saying their side hustle, most of them hailed him and his new job.

Recall that Reekado Banks had opened about retiring from music. He said that once he was 38, he would take a bow and try his hands on something else.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Reekado Banks's post

Netizens have reacted to the side hustle Reekado Banks posted on social media. Here are some of the comments below:

@teereporter:

"Brilliant @reekadobnak."

@xbusta:

"Wow, this is wonderful. More wins and more more more blessings… Chaii this makes me happy seeing people do amazing things."

@callmerabamoney:

"In GOD we trust."

@holami_i:

"Kowope Enterprise."

@realfantaa:

"Where is your helmet."

@_godspo:

"Reeky you deserve more my bro you worked hard for every!"

@freak_stefan:

"@reekadobanks you no go like use @eccentric_interior design the interior of this your side hustle. I be bricklayer too Incase you need that one too."

@pawo_ma_payan:

"I dey distribute babe for people."

@iam_dj_bayorlesky:

"A dj baba mi just a verse is okay I will push it my self .'

@sheddyganza:

"Everything standard."

Reekadoo Banks speaks about Don jazzy

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Reekado Banks had opened up about his relationship with his former record label boss, Don Jazzy.

According to him, many thought he left the music entrepreneur on a bitter note as a result of disagreement, however, he stated that Don Jazzy gave him his blessings at the end of his contract.

He also said that Don Jazzy took him from nothing to what he is today.

