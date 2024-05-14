A Nigerian lady who professed to have wed a 21-year-old revealed his face, which promptly achieved viral status on TikTok

A Nigerian lady, who had announced she tied the knot with a youthful 21-year-old man, took to TikTok to reveal his identity, setting the platform abuzz with excitement.

The revelation was met with an instantaneous surge in popularity, propelling the video to viral fame.

The young man's dressing style gained attention. Photo credit: @therealqueenandken

Source: TikTok

In the captivating video, she eloquently narrated her fascination with his distinctive fashion sense, which she found utterly beguiling.

She compiled clips showcasing him in different clothing, each highlighting his flair for style and his ability to effortlessly echo contemporary fashion, as shown by @therealqueenandken.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Uthman Zaynab said:

“No b you go fry plantain for him place the other time.”

Patrick NwachukwU83 wrote:

“He looks way more younger than you.”

Jly:

“21 and 20..marrying young is really nice with the right one.”

RealAngelaOduro:

“He is truly 21years n married n dresses like this. There is money then. Wow this is beautiful.”

Jean jennifer:

“If not money what is a 21yrs old doing around marriage.”

Knox 99:

“No be Kenneth my mate... abeg he clock 30.”

De Light:

“No be only 21 that quy is 25 or 29.”

Zachlana:

“These outfits are eating!!!!”

TJ9393939:

“Is your name Esther?”

Qooltech:

“Na person wey fry you be this.”

User515161012332:

“I think i understand what she meant by 21yrs old, He's older but dresses super cool just like in his early twenties.”

Ambe Clinton:

“The guy you went to help fry plantains in his house.”

Itz Sophy:

“21 years old na e Dey carry this load.”

