The Chairman House Committee on Banking Regulations, Bello El-Rufai, has explained why his father sent him away from Kaduna state when he became governor

Bello said his father, Nasir, sent him into exile so contractors would not use him to get favour from his government

the federal lawmaker disclosed that he worked in the Enterprise Business Unit of the technology firm, Huawei after he was sent away from Kaduna state

Kaduna state - The member of the House of Representatives representing Kaduna North federal constituency, Bello El-Rufai, said his father Nasir sent him into exile when he was governor of Kaduna state.

Bello said unlike other governors’ children he didn’t really stay in Kaduna doing contracts.

El-Rufai's son says he wasn't involved in contracts during father's administration

He stated this during an interview hosted by Yaya Abba, titled, ‘With Shuraim’

As reported by The Punch, the federal lawmaker said:

“Some of us were just learning the process. But immediately he became governor, he sent me, as I say, on exile. Unlike the children of the governors back then, I didn’t really stay in Kaduna doing contracts.”

He further stated that his father sent him away so contractors wouldn’t use him to get to him.

“What happens to the man in power is that if they can’t get to him, they’ll get to the wives or children,” adding that it was “natural for contractors in Kaduna to think if they come through you, they’ll gain favour.

“He (the father) just took me out of that equation and it really helped.”

Bello disclosed that while away from Kaduna, he worked in the Enterprise Business Unit of the technology firm, Huawei.

El-rufai said his work experience in the firm made him understand organisational structure.

