Ibadan, Oyo - The Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) killed one of its members in the state.

Mudasiru Baraka, a member of the PDP from ward 4 Tengba, Oyo east local government area, who is considered a grassroots mobilizer in Oyo town is dead, Channels Television reported.

Akeem Olatunji, the spokesperson of the PDP in the state, in a statement on Wednesday, December 28, alleged that the APC in Oyo sponsored the assassination of Baraka.

According to the statement, those who fled the scene where the murder took place, sustained a series of injuries.

The PDP, which is the ruling party in the state, called on the commissioner of police in the state, CP Adebowale Williams, to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In the communique, the ruling party narrated how the victim was killed in his family house.

The statement reads in part:

“On Wednesday, December 28 the deceased was murdered in cold blood at his family house in Oyo town at the early hour of Wednesday and the matter has already been reported at Durbar Police Station in Oyo”.

It was stated that Baraka had gone to his family house in the spirit of Christmas celebration with his parents before some thugs, alleged to be members of the APC attacked and killed him.

