A Nigerian lady's post about the cost of yams in 2014 has resurfaced online, sparking massive reactions amongst netizens

In the throwback post, the lady complained via her Facebook account after buying three tubers of yams for N500

Netizens who saw the post were saddened by the massive price difference of yams purchased between 2014 and currently

Reactions have been trailing the throwback post of a Nigerian lady who spoke about the cost of yams in her area.

On May 6th, 2014, Nkemjikaku Christien made a Facebook post via her official account after visiting a market.

Nkemjikaku bought six yams for N500 in 2014 Photo credit: Nkemjikaku Christien/Facebook Pascal Deloche /GODONG/Getty images

Source: Facebook

6 yams were sold for N500

In the post shared about ten years ago, Nkemjikaku said she bought six tubers of yam for N500 and she wasn't so happy about it.

She shared her experience on Facebook and it elicited mixed reactions from her followers at the time.

"6 yams for N500?! Ok na," she said.

However, years later, Nigerians remembered the post and lamented bitterly online as they compared the old price she mentioned to the current price of yams.

Many netizens noted that the N500 she used in purchasing six tubers cannot buy any size of yam presently.

Reactions trail lady's throwback post about yams

Social media users stormed the comments section on Facebook to share their thoughts.

Israel Obinna said:

"We were not grateful. Now look at where we are. 500 naira can't buy you a tuber of Yam now. This country is gone!"

Damilola Princess said:

"E reach to cry o. I just weep for this country."

Olaogun Funmi wrote:

"Yam is 3500 per one now."

Ikem Emmanuel wrote:

"Hi from the Future. Yam that is no bigger than my foot is now 3k."

Chidera Ejite said:

"Yesterday I cried after restocking my foodstuff now this again. Imagine if this was still the price life for soft."

Onyeka Favour said:

"Oh chimmmm. Bring back 2014 and take 2024."

Obianuju Benita reacted:

"How did we get here?"

Gloria Eze wrote:

"Lol 6 yams now is from 6-10k depending on the size."

Anderson Okorie reacted:

"Nawa o. This one don pain me to the bone."

Rosemary Ijeoma said:

"Chai good old days. I bought 5 15k today. Not even too big in size oh."

Mirian Bernard reacted:

"500 can’t even buy 1 tuber of yam now."

Divine Onyemaechi said:

"Chineke nnam eeeeeeeeh. There was a time like this? My God! One tuber of yam Is now 1300 oooo. Hei!!!"

Peet Henshaw wrote:

"If I see 6 yams for 5h I go return am , na ritual the person wan use me do."

Mirian Tosky added:

"Don’t know how to react to this but wanna Mark a register that I was here shaaa. We await next 10yrs how much a tuber of yam will cost cos now in 2024 it’s 2k up."

See the post below:

Man abroad laments over cost of yams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out over the high price of yams in Canada.

In a video, he arrived at a grocery store and first expressed his excitement upon finding yams at a local store before checking the price.

