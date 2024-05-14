Tinuade Sanda, a former MD of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, had been accused of parading non-existent academic credentials

The former Eko Disco boss was relieved of her appointment in March 2024 following a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

Legit.ng reached out to Harvard Business School over the controversy regarding the certificate(s) she (Sanda) claimed she got from there

Massachusetts, USA - An arm of Harvard University, Harvard Business School (HBS), has said Tinuade Sanda, the immediate past managing director (MD) of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), "did in fact attend" its institution.

HBS disclosed this to Legit.ng while responding to our inquiry.

Mark Cautela, the school's head of communications in a mailed response to Legit.ng, said he can confirm that Tinuade attended Harvard Business School — "through our Executive Education programme".

Sanda has been in the news in the past few weeks over her academic credentials.

Questions have been raised in recent media publications about her educational qualifications, which include programmes she claimed to have completed at renowned foreign tertiary institutions.

To verify her alleged past ties with Harvard Business School, Legit.ng contacted the institution to check the authenticity of her alleged training there.

Responding to our probe, Cautela said:

"I can confirm that Tinuade did in fact attend Harvard Business School, through our Executive Education program."

Another message from Hannah Nestler, the enrollment and admissions coordinator of Harvard Business School Executive Education, showed that Sanda attended a three-day executive course in 2015.

According to Nestler, Sanda received training on strategic financial analysis for business evaluation.

Legit.ng sighted a rejoinder published on April 20 via Vanguard newspaper which claimed Sanda received a certification from Harvard Business School, Executive Education in “Management Essentials” in 2023. However, the school's official response to Legit.ng did not confirm the alleged 2023 certification.

It is noteworthy that HBS Executive Education offers only non-degree programmes. Nonetheless, certificates of attendance are awarded to participants upon completion of the programme.

