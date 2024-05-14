Less than a day after they walked down the aisle, a Nigerian woman made an interesting discovery about her husband

The newlywedded wife entered their bathroom and was blown away that he forgot his wedding ring

Internet users made funny remars about her husband's mistake, while others shared their experiences

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions over what she found in the bathroom.

@queen_smiile was stunned that her husband forgot his wedding ring in the bathroom barely 24 hours after they were joined in the court.

She found her husband's wedding ring in their bathroom. Photo Credit: @queen_smiile

Source: TikTok

@queen_smiile shared a short clip on TikTok which showed the moment she found her husband's wedding ring in their bathroom.

"Life of a bachelor," @queen_smiile captioned her funny video.

Social media users were in stitches over her husband's action.

Another woman had run after her husband who left his wedding ring at home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the newlywed's video

HER said:

"He came to see me few hours after the court wedding and he had already removed till ring and from the day till date he never wears it ‍♀️."

ZEE said:

"No vex e no dey use to Ring, but with time he'll get use to it."

ŤHÅŤ❤️‍ŁÎBŘĂĞÏŘĽ said:

"What’s wrong with that ?? My dad lost his after like 7 yrs , it’s normal."

Softloveth said:

"My own don lost like 10 rings nai don tire fr d guy matter."

Alinjavwa said:

"Mine can never im the one who forgets im not yet usedi went single for too long."

Somtochukwu Ogbiri said:

"My husband's own is inside his wallet that army man will not kill me."

perp_ nonye said:

"Wear am with your own together. . mine forgot his own on our way to the wedding reception cos we changed."

Olamide Eniola said:

"My sister husband,say his own dey bite am."

Wife takes wedding ring to husband's shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had stormed her husband's shop to give him his wedding ring.

According to the TikToker named @officiallysoniasunda, her husband forgot the ring at home. She said it was the second time it was happening, and apparently did not like it.

Sonia, therefore, took the bull by the horn as she pointed out that her husband was taken and off the market. When she got to his office, she said he was not there, so she checked the shop. She eventually found him and the young man was amused by her action as he laughed out loud.

Source: Legit.ng