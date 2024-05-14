Nigerian actor and comedian, Charles Okocha is having the time of his life as he links up with Nollywood actress Omotola

A video now making trends on social media sees both of them on what looks like an icy mountaintop

Their chit-chat about American rappers Jayz and Beyonce caught the attention of their fans and sprung multiple comments

Movie queen Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and actor Charles Okocha are making the rounds on social media after they both got together abroad.

A viral video of the duo sees them having fun on a mountaintop with unidentified fellows. They seemed to be catching up and enjoying their activity as they dressed for the cold.

Actress Omotola goes mountain climbing, links up with Charles Okocha Credit: @omotolajalade, @chralesokocha

Source: Instagram

Charles Okocha talks about Jay Z and Beyonce

Charles did not stop raving about his alleged relationship with renowned American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, aka Jay Z. He further revealed that the music legend began to act up after his wife, Beyonce, came into the picture.

Omotola was seen paying keen attention while nodding in agreement as Okocha spoke.

See video of them here:

Recall that a six-year-old girl named Rihannat revealed in an exclusive with Legit.ng that she looks up to Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, Mr Macaroni and others.

According to her guardian:

"To become one of the most popular female content creator in Nigeria who travels the world to inspire others that age does not matter you can start from anywhere."

Charles' video with the beautiful Nollywood star has sparked comments from his followers. They gushed about how Omotola switched characters to match Okocha's energy. See some reactions below:

@chefnshopper:

"Is the way mama entered character mode with him. This was a phenomenal watch please."

@mira731cle:

"Where be this?"

@johndeere_59:

"Dey wear slippers for winter."

@gabbysho24:

"Omo T immediate switch into character is dope.... Born to act."

@fcee_global:

"Imagine we Nigerians happy abroad irrespective of tribes but during election they come with tribal sentiment."

@fola44:

"This guy gives me joy."

@tksparkle:

"Omo T is g@ngster mehn. It's the switch for me. She just dey play along. If you can't be@t them, you join them. Mr phenomenal werey."

