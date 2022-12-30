Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is not happy with those in the camp of Bola Tinubu, a source has said

The source noted that the members of the Bola Tinubu camp have treated Amaechi fairly since campaign activities started

According to the source, claim that Amaechi had a meeting with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is false

With reports that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has pitched his tent with the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, there appears to be tension in the camp of former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Daily Trust reports that Amaechi who also contested for the APC's 2023 presidential ticket was earlier named as the special adviser on infrastructure in the Presidential Campaign Council of Tinubu but has not been participating in the campaign exercise.

A source has debunked the claim that Amaechi plans to pitch his tent with Bola Tinubu. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

A source who spoke on the matter alleged that the ex-governor of Rivers state has not been treated fairly by members of the Tinubu's camp.

The source said:

“It is an understatement to say he (Amaechi) is not happy. When Oshiomhole went to Port Harcourt, he asked the people to only support Tinubu and that for the other positions, they should support Wike.

"A similar thing was re-echoed when the Ebonyi governor visited the state."

Amaechi meeting with PDP's flag bearer

Also debunking claims that Amaechi has at some point met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that the claim that Amaechi is planning to defect to PDP is all lies and should be disregarded by the public.

He added:

“It is not true that he has met Atiku. He is not leaving APC, the party he co-founded."

Source: Legit.ng