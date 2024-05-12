A civil society group, New Rivers Agenda, said the crisis in Rivers state is caused by the FCT minister, Nyesm Wike's greed

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A civil society group, New Rivers Agenda, said Rivers state people did not make mistakes voting for Governor Siminalay Fubara.

The president of the group, Johnson Zinaka, accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike of trying to play God in the affairs of Rivers state.

A civil society group said Wike is afraid of being probe Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

"Rivers people didn't make a mistake in choosing Sim Fubara as governor. The governor is doing exploits, and the people are happy with his performance. He took the bull by the horns to free Rivers people from the Nyesom Wike bondage that has seen state resources end up in private pockets."

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 12.

Why Wike is attacking Fubara

Zinaka said the greed of Wike is the crisis for the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

"We all know what the crisis is about in the state. It is about the greed of an individual elected to play God in the affairs of the state. The former governor, Nyesom Wike, is bitter because Governor Siminalayi Fubara has the interest of the people at heart in the development of the state."

"What the Rivers people experienced in the eight years of Nyesom Wike can be best described as years of intimidation, oppression, and harassment. Under Wike, it's either his way or the highway. He was such a brutal man who cornered the resources of the state for himself and his cronies."

The group alleged that Wike is afraid of being probed on how he administered Rivers state for eight years.

"Nyesom Wike is afraid of a probe, so he is fighting the governor. He knew how he ran the state down and siphoned resources of the state for eight years. He also left a heavy debt burden on the state.

Presidency reacts as Wike/Fubara feud worsens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidency reacted to the ongoing political crisis between Wike and Governor Fubara.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu will not take sides

Ngelale said Tinubu will not allow any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers state government

Source: Legit.ng