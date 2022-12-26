PDP youths in the northwest region of the country say they are ready to deliver 3 million votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket in 2023

They made the vow at a zonal youth symposium organised in Kano state by the PDP New Generation

The keynote speaker at the event was former NHIS boss Prof Usman Yusuf, while Senator Shehu Sani was one of the discussants

Kano - A leading pressure group under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) called PDP New Generation held another zonal youth symposium in the northwest region of the country on Saturday, December 24, in Kano state.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, December 26, by the media team of PDP New Generation, the event witnessed thousands of youths from across all the seven states of the northwest.

Discussants at the symposium included Senator Shehu Sani, Hon. Bashir Adamu Jumbo, Hajiya Salma Wakil among others. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

Source: Twitter

In his welcome address, the Director General of PDP New General, Audu Mahmood, stated that the symposium seeks to open up a discourse on nation-building as regards PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and all other PDP candidates in the northwest.

He said:

“As a youth-driven organisation, the strategic plan of Operation Deliver Your Unit is to deploy three polling unit agents, across the Northwest states, with a target to deliver all PDP candidates at all levels.

“With this initiative, the PDP New Generation, as a body, is focused on delivering and contributing over 3 million votes to the Atiku/Okowa ticket in the northwest.

“As it stands today, leadership challenges are staring at every Nigerian in the face, especially the youths. Therefore, it is time to RESET, it is time to RECOVER, and it is time to CHANGE the CHANGE.”

He concluded by calling on all young Nigerian in the northwest states, to join hands in making sure that during the 2023 general elections, they use their collective voices, strength and Permanent Voters Card to vote for PDP at all levels..

In his presentation titled “The Role of the North West in Resetting Nigeria - A Challenge for the New Generation”, the keynote speaker, Prof Usman Yusuf, emphasised how the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mismanaged the affairs of Nigeria in the past seven years.

He said most members of the APC-led government benefitted from the Nigerian system of a good education but chided them for their inability to manage and provide an enabling environment for lecturers in the university system.

He then called on young Nigerians to vote APC out at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

One of the discussants at the event, Senator Shehu Sani, said that according to the Debt Management Office, PDP left a debt profile of about N12trillion and as of today it is over N45trillion.

He further said that the APC government needs more experience and capacity to manage Nigeria’s economy, which is why inflation has tripped.

He concluded by saying Atiku’s the only presidential candidate that can recover and rescue Nigeria.

Renowned journalist Bashir M Bashir and Hajiya Halima Zubair Danbatta, spokesperson, northwest, PDP New Generation, moderated the panel of discussants.

Other dignitaries at the event include Guest Speakers, Sen Shehu Sani, Hon. Bashir Adamu Jumbo, OFR, Director Special Duties (North), PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Hajiya Salma Wakil, Director of Women Affairs.

Others are Alhaji Musa Bello, Alhaji Mohammed Sadiq Wali, Alhaji Yusuf Bello, PDP senators, House of Reps and House of Assembly candidates from Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kaduna.

