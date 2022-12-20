Atiku Abubakar says the insecurity in Nigeria will be a thing of the past if he is elected the next president of the country

The PDP presidential candidate pledged while speaking to his supporters in the northwest state of Katsina

Katsina is one the worst hit states in the northern part of the country, ravaged by dare-devil armed bandits

Katsina - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election, has promised to address security and economic challenges bedevilling the country if elected in 2023.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the PDP media team, Abubakar, a former Nigerian vice president, said this on Tuesday, December 20, at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Katsina state.

He said:

"I promise to enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities if elected."

He noted that PDP was determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the party's candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking further, Atiku said PDP had done a lot in developing Katsina state hence the need for the people to reciprocate by voting for its candidates in 2023.

Earlier, the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said Katsina was the second home of Atiku, adding that it was high time for those who left the party to come back and move it forward.

Also, the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said the party could take the country out of the challenges.

Okowa said Nigeria would be better again with people like Atiku as president.

His words:

"Security challenge will be a thing of the past if Nigerians elect the party's presidential candidate during the 2023 poll."

Atiku also donated N50 million to victims of bandits attacks taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

He donated when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, at his Palace in Katsina.

He said:

"I sympathise with the people of Katsina and other northern states facing security and economic challenges. I want to assure you that I will end all these challenges if elected as president of Nigeria.

"On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places due to bandits attacks in their communities."

Responding, the Emir said the emirate would only pray and support candidates willing to tackle security challenges facing the state and other parts of the north.

He lauded Abubakar for his willingness to tackle the evils of insecurity and poverty in the country if elected president in 2023.

Atiku also visited the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Hajia Aya Dada Yar'Adua, at her residence in Katsina.

The campaign train also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Duara, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

