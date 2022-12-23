As Nigerians prepare to celebrate the Yuletide, Atiku Abubakar has promised that the season won’t experience any fuel scarcity again if he is elected

The former vice president accused the APC-led federal government of subjecting Nigerians to stress to get petrol

The PDP presidential candidate also said Nigerians had suffered too much in the last seven years under the APC-led administration

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised Nigerians that they will not spend their next Christmas queuing for petrol at filling stations if they vote for him in February.

Atiku said this in his Christmas message which was signed by his special assistant on public communications, Phrank Shaibu, and sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 24.

The former vice president said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had set a new record for the most prolonged petrol scarcity in the history of Nigeria.

He said the petrol scarcity started in January 2022 because of the importation of dirty petrol high in methanol and has continued since then, with the APC-led government giving various excuses.

His words:

''With the fuel scarcity now continuing till December, the government has run out of excuses even as most Nigerians are now at the mercy of black marketers who sell petrol as high as N500 per litre.

''The NNPC which is the sole importer of petrol has failed to live up to its duties, clear evidence that its privatisation is merely cosmetic.

''But the biggest culprit in this mess is President Muhammadu Buhari who is the minister of petroleum. It is saddening that he has failed to bring succour to Nigerians who are suffering from the worsening inflation, unemployment and insecurity.

''It is disheartening that a country that claims to spend $40million daily on petrol subsidy cannot still make the product available to its people. This is clear evidence that the monies are going into private pockets ahead of elections at the expense of Nigerians.

''The APC which is running for a third term through the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now promising renewed hope after dashing the hopes of millions of Nigerians for the last eight years.

''It is exasperating that Tinubu is promising to remove petrol subsidy when his party has retained it for the last seven years and spent billions of dollars subsidising criminality. It is obvious that Tinubu’s statement is an indictment on Buhari.''

Atiku lamented further that Nigerians had suffered too much in the last seven years since the APC took over the reins of power in the country.

Shaibu added:

''A country which has been unable to meet its OPEC quota at a time of oil boom is now witnessing an unprecedented petrol scarcity that has brought economic activities to its knees across the country.

''Atiku Abubakar hereby promises Nigerians that this will be their last Christmas that will be spent at a filling station queuing for petrol.

''Voting APC in February will be a reinforcement of failure which could push Nigeria into an existential crisis. To Nigerians, we say the ability to change your destiny lies in your hands. Merry Christmas.''

